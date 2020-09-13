Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $72,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,663,000 after acquiring an additional 323,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $399.60. The company had a trading volume of 561,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,558. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $430.29 and a 200 day moving average of $374.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

