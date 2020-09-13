Royal Bank of Canada Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $300.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COUP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $243.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.08. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.04, for a total transaction of $12,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,296,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,750 shares of company stock valued at $53,208,941 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315,468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,527 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $470,147,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

