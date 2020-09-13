Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$43.00” Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.19.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.