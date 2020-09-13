Royal Bank of Canada Trims Slack (NYSE:WORK) Target Price to $30.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WORK. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised Slack to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Slack alerts:

NYSE:WORK opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,076.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $36,931,587.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,313.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,832,767 shares of company stock valued at $60,124,885. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Slack by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Slack by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Slack by 10.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Slack by 30.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Slack in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.