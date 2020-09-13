S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STBA. Stephens began coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S & T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

