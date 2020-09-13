Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2033 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 56.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SBR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.29. 12,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $427.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.71. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 93.34% and a return on equity of 766.30%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

