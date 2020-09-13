Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra lowered their target price on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.30.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 4,518.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

