Santen Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Santen Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.79. 28,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,208. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial; DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial; and DE-117.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.