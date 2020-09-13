Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €6.25 ($7.35) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.53 ($8.85).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €5.83 ($6.86) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €6.09 and its 200-day moving average is €6.44. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

