Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

SCHL stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.70. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

