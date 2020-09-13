Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Up 109.0% in August

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the August 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SHIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 4,533,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,186,970. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Maxim Group downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

