Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 198.6% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Searchlight Minerals stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 55,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,345. Searchlight Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Searchlight Minerals
