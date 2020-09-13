SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have underperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one and lagged in three of the trailing four quarters. Mounting operating expenses are expected to hamper the company’s profitability to some extent. As its business is mainly technology driven, costs related to the same are expected to continue rising, given the upgrading of proprietary software and development of new ones. However, solid assets under management (AUM) balance, strong global presence and diversified product offerings are expected to continue driving financials. Further, rising demand for the SEI Wealth Platform (“SWP”) across several financial institutions will likely support profits. Given a solid capital position, the company is expected to continue to efficiently deploy capital.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.47. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

