Sentient Coin (SEN) Trading Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $552,689.02 and approximately $5,586.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00050389 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00728713 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,368.89 or 1.01091401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.01588730 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00133952 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.