Sentinel Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $194,980.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $194,980.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, DDEX, Upbit and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00028769 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025063 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010923 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005195 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,137,682 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit, DDEX and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

