Sentinel (SENT) Achieves Market Cap of $6.30 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $32,884.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001027 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

