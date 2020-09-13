Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.65. 141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106. Servotronics has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

