SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STRNY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 748. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

