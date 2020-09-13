SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

SG Fleet Group Ltd (ASX:SGF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get SG Fleet Group alerts:

In other SG Fleet Group news, insider Robert (Robbie) Blau 512,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th.

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including funding options, such as operating lease/contract hire, finance lease, and client sourced funding services; maintenance plans comprising tire replacement; registration renewals; fuel cards and reporting; breakdown and accident assistance; comprehensive insurance; vehicle acquisition and disposal; and other products and services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SG Fleet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Fleet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.