Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sep 13th, 2020

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 327.8% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SSDOY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.73. 39,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,374. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

