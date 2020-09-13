Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 327.8% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SSDOY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.73. 39,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,374. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.92 and a beta of 0.34.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

