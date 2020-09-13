Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSDOY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shiseido from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. CLSA downgraded shares of Shiseido from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shiseido from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shiseido from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS SSDOY opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.53 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

