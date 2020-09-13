Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Decreases By 80.0%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

STBMY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates through two segments, Leonora Operations and Simberi Operations. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper-gold porphyry deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; and the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.