Short Interest in Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Drops By 53.9%

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Helix TCS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 434,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,237. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Helix TCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.
Helix TCS Company Profile
