Short Interest in Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Drops By 53.9%

Helix TCS Inc (OTCMKTS:HLIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the August 15th total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,234,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Helix TCS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 434,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,237. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Helix TCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

Helix TCS Company Profile

Helix TCS, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

