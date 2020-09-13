Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Increases By 108.4%

Leafbuyer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the August 15th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBUY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 48,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.