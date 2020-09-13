Short Interest in Leafbuyer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Increases By 108.4%

Leafbuyer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the August 15th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LBUY traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 48,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
