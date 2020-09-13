Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Decreases By 53.7%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,570. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns interests in and operates 3 producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

