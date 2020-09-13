Short Interest in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Decreases By 53.7%

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 225,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 843,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 156,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,052. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 143.83%. On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 492,090 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth $32,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

