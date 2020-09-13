Short Interest in Redstar Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Rises By 205.1%

Redstar Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 205.1% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Redstar Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SRAFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18. Redstar Gold has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

