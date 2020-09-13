Short Interest in Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Decreases By 76.9%

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sturgis Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

STBI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.60. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

