Short Interest in SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Drops By 84.0%

SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.51. 1,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOMMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SUMITOMO CHEM C/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

