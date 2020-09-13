Short Interest in Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Expands By 80.6%

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. Swedbank has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit