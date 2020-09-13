Short Interest in Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Expands By 80.6%

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDBY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. Swedbank has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swedbank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

