SITE Centers Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Update

SITE Centers Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRRTF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 1,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

About SITE Centers

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants provide a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

