Slack (NYSE:WORK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Slack from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

WORK opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $163,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,199 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,495.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,832,767 shares of company stock valued at $60,124,885. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth about $20,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,663,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,986,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

