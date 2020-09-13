Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Slack in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

WORK stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $196,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 37,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $1,251,603.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,285.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,832,767 shares of company stock worth $60,124,885 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 696,835 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $17,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Slack by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth $1,989,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

