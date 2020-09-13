Slack (NYSE:WORK) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Mizuho

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen started coverage on Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

WORK stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of -0.21. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 50,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,076.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,832,767 shares of company stock worth $60,124,885. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Slack by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Slack in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

