SLC AGRICOLA S/S (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SLC AGRICOLA S/S (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SLC AGRICOLA S/S stock remained flat at $$4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. SLC AGRICOLA S/S has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sunflower, sorghum, and sugarcane seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in the rental of own properties.

