So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of So-Young International in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on So-Young International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. So-Young International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.87.

Shares of NASDAQ SY opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 147.88 and a beta of 0.29.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in So-Young International by 599.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,013,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in So-Young International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in So-Young International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 872,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 215,809 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in So-Young International by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 68,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

