Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,000 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,440.0 days.

SVYSF stock remained flat at $$86.16 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 620. Solvay has a 1 year low of $62.93 and a 1 year high of $114.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84.

About Solvay

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

