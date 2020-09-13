Sonic Automotive Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

SAH opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,065,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,606,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,445 shares of company stock worth $3,262,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

