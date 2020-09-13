Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Southern worth $94,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 454.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold 15,291 shares of company stock worth $819,600 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

SO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,804. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

