Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 72.3% in August

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.01 price objective on shares of Spectra7 Microsystems in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Spectra7 Microsystems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,103. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

