Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Up 72.3% in August

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the August 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.01 price objective on shares of Spectra7 Microsystems in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Spectra7 Microsystems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.02. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,103. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

