Sprott Focus Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years.

Shares of FUND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,278. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $63,200.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,541,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,341,818.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 85,370 shares of company stock worth $525,262 in the last 90 days. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprott Focus Trust

There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.

