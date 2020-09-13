Sprott Focus Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FUND)

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years.
Shares of FUND traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,278. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.85.
About Sprott Focus Trust
There is no company description available for Sprott Focus Trust Inc.
