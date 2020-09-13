SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised SPX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.14.

SPXC opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $776,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in SPX during the second quarter worth $21,638,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPX by 59.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,066,000 after buying an additional 330,329 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPX by 24.0% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after buying an additional 218,911 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SPX by 64.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 556,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,177,000 after buying an additional 217,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in SPX by 330.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 142,453 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

