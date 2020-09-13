SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of SSEZY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.49. 46,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,206. SSE PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

