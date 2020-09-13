Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE:STC opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $46.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $516.11 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $52,693.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,669 shares of company stock worth $1,041,296. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 18.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 289,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 64.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.