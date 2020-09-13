Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -179.65 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $462,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 356,904 shares of company stock worth $9,032,825. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

