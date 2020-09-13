Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Announces Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ STRM opened at $1.62 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

