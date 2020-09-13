SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in August

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SUOPY has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get SUMCO CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS SUOPY traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 238. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMCO CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.