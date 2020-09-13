Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, an increase of 145.6% from the August 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.92. 70,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,076. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

