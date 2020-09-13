Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

