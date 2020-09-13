Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.72.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$18.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.57. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion and a PE ratio of -5.14.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

